Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, two attempted child abductions have sparked warnings in villages. 

In other news, a father and daughter have been sentenced for stealing from care home residents.

Meanwhile, We catch up with people honoured by the Queen.

In Hungerford, a waiter tells of his dramatic escape as a car crashes into the John O’Gaunt Inn.

In Thatcham, there's a stronger smell coming from the sewage works, find out why on the Thatcham pages.

And on the Hampshire pages, robots could be coming to a roadside near you.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

Doctor's formal warning after death of a patient

Doctor's formal warning after death of a patient

Car ploughs into Hungerford pub during lunch hour

Car ploughs into Hungerford pub during lunch hour

Thatcham teenagers arrested after items 'catapulted' at vehicles on the M4

Thatcham teenagers arrested after items 'catapulted' at vehicles on the M4

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33