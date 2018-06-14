Big yoga day at Wasing next week

THE Wasing Park team will be hosting a gathering to mark World Yoga Day next week.

Up to 200 people are set to take part in the global initiative, tapping into the collective power of movement, breath and meditation.

Various sessions will be held on Thursday, June 21, at Wasing’s Secret Walled Garden and are suited for all ages and abilities.

Wasing’s yoga and wellbeing manager Jill Watson said: “Whether you have never practiced yoga before, or are a well-seasoned yogi, you are welcome to sample the spirit of community, connection and ‘union’ which the word ‘yoga’ points to.”

The day will see an outdoor yoga and meditation session suitable for all levels at 10am, 12.30pm and an evening session at 6.30pm.

A special session for toddlers and school children will run alongside the 10am session, allowing local schools and families to join in the celebration.

Healthy smoothies and juices will also be available to give guests’ wellbeing a boost.

The afternoon will feature wellbeing taster sessions and time to relax and enjoy the Secret Walled Garden with family, friends and colleagues.

Attendees are also invited to take their own picnic.

Donations will be welcomed for local mental health organisation Recovery in Mind.

To book a place at the event, visit https://www.wasing.co.uk/world-yoga-day