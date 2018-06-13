West Berkshire Council sets out vision for special needs support

WEST Berkshire Council has set out its “overarching vision” for supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in a strategy published on Monday.

The council has worked with local communities to devise a plan to make West Berkshire “a place where every child or young person with SEND has a chance to succeed and where no one gets left behind”.

There is a particular emphasis on post-16 education and training, and on children and young people with autism and social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

The document highlights significant gaps in educational attainment, health outcomes and work opportunities between SEND and non-SEND youth.

The council acknowledges the need for a holistic approach, and that any initiative must go beyond “educational” concerns – looking at family and health needs, individual autonomy and local empowerment.

The strategy can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2l7Ht5M and the public consultation – running until July 20 – viewed at www.westberks.gov.uk/sendstrategy2018

There will be drop-in sessions at The Phoenix Centre, Newtown Road, Newbury, on Thursday, June 21, 9.30am to 11.30am and 7pm to 9pm, and at Best Western Hotel, Calcot, 9.30am to 11.30am and 7pm to 9pm.

Places can be booked online.