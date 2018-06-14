Second home for vulnerable young people receives Michelin star opening

A CHARITY supporting young people celebrated a Michelin star opening last week.

Young People and Children First opened its second home, Rebecca House, which will house three young people in Thatcham.

Rebecca House is building on the charity’s work at its first property, Cornerstone, where four foster care leavers can live with a supervisor.

The charity said it had been keen to expand to meet an increased demand as more young people and care leavers need support to prevent them from becoming homeless.

Sovereign Housing has leased Rebecca House to the charity and the young people will pay rent to live there.

The charity said that it would identify a personal development programme to provide the young people with opportunities that would build self-esteem and ambition as well as skills.

The charity’s patrons, Michelin-star chef John Campbell, and former trustee and magistrate Gillian Reid, cut the ribbon on Friday, June 1.

Mr Campbell also donated a buffet lunch.

Mrs Reid came up with the name for the house after meeting a young vulnerable women called Rebecca, who was involved in the criminal justice system at the time.

Speaking to Rebecca during a case, Mrs Reid learned what effect having a stable home would have made on her life; vowing to help provide and support more places like Rebecca House in the area.

Young People and Children First was set up by foster parents Patsy and John Stone, who were frustrated that children in care had to leave foster care at 18.

After the Government rejected their calls to increase the age, the couple established Children First West Berkshire in 2008.

The name changed to Young People and Children First in 2014 and the charity was nominated for the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2015 and 2016, was a finalist in the West Berkshire Business Awards 2015 and received a silver Quality Assurance Award for the third sector.

For more information, visit ​http://www.youngpeopleandchildrenfirst.org.uk/