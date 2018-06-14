Search for homeless shelter underway

WEST Berkshire Homeless (WBH) is already making plans to address the ‘urgent’ need for premises for its night shelter in Newbury over the coming winter.

Following the successful completion of the night shelter towards the end of last year, the charity has helped a number of people transition into halfway houses.

It has also spent time mentoring and working alongside those who are making lifestyle changes, while also helping new clients who are consistently being referred to the charity.

In the last 18 months, WBH has helped more than 30 individuals either avoid eviction, gain accommodation and, in some cases, employment.

The team at WBH is currently looking for premises to use for the night shelter during December, right through until February 2019.

The charity estimates there are still some 18 individuals living rough in Newbury and has said the need for a night shelter during the winter months is critical.

It has already started fundraising for this to take place.

WBH general secretary Erica Gassor said: “While we will again be calling on our wonderful band of volunteers, funds are required to employ a paid nightwatchman for safety purposes, replacement beds and equipment.

“This is because quite a lot of items from last year did not survive the 92 nights usage.”

Alongside preparing for another night shelter, WBH will also maintain its halfway houses and will continue to work with new clients to obtain IDs, seek accommodation and employment.

WBH chairwoman Catherine Knight said: “We can only continue this vital work with the ongoing support of the community – both financial and actual – as we focus on our goal of zero tolerance to homelessness in our area.”

A whole range of fundraising activities are being organised. Full details can be found at www.westberkshirehomeless.co.uk

For further information or to donate, should contact Erica Gassor on 07799 492235 or email erica.gassor@googlemail.com