Brad elected Highclere Parish Council chairman

A NEW chairman has been elected to Highclere Parish Council.

Brad Norton takes over the role following the resignation of the previous chairwoman, Sally Izett, who served for 12 years.

During her time on the council, Mrs Izett was involved with the refurbishment of Penwood playground, the Trim Trail in Little Penwood, the legacy of Westridge Studio and the purchasing of speed limit signage.

Mr Norton, who was elected by his fellow councillors at the recent annual parish meeting, said: “I look forward to continuing the great work that Sally Izett has performed in her role as chair.

“Highclere parish is fortunate to have such a bright, committed and active group of parish councillors, who are wonderfully supported by our parish clerk [Sue Edwards].

“The council has a number of ongoing challenges, such as speeding and litter, which we will continue to address, within our remit.

“We also look forward to supporting the working group that is reviewing and assessing the need for a local Neighbourhood Plan, as well as other activities to support the parishioners in Highclere.”

Mrs Izett chaired her last council meeting on April 10 and said: “Having served 12 years on the parish council, four years as vice-chairman and four years as chairman, I have decided not to seek re-election this time.

“I shall continue to take part in community life in Highclere.

“As trustee of the Westridge Trust, I am involved in the Westridge Studio Project to refurbish and modernise the Westridge Studio.”