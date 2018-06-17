Meme and Isaac come as a pair

BEST friends Meme and Isaac are hoping to find their new home together.

Meme, aged six, and Isaac, aged seven, are playful Staffordshire bull terriers who absolutely dote on each other, but enjoy human companionship too. Both love nothing more than getting attention and being offered the chance to play outside with their toys.

Despite having their own personalities, Meme prefers to act as Isaac’s shadow and will copy everything he does, even sharing the same bed.

The two make a great pair.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “We really hope to find Meme and Isaac a home together as they have such a deep bond with one another and we suspect they have already lived together for most of their lives.

“We believe Meme is more of a crossbreed and has some Jack Russell in her, as she is like a miniature version of a Staffordshire bull terrier, whereas Isaac is a much more typical size for the breed.

“The rewards of keeping this gorgeous pair together will definitely make the extra work load worthwhile.

“Both dogs are house trained, can travel in the car if going for walks and can be left alone together for a few hours a day as they are happy to keep each other company.”

They need a relatively active family home and can live with children over the age of 11.

“Having spent so much time together, they are very sociable with other dogs too.”

Ms Barrow added: “Although neither of them are typical lapdogs, no one has told Meme and Isaac this, so they don’t realise how strong they are when rushing to you for cuddles.”

If you think you can give this dynamic pair a home, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/newbury/