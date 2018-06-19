Roadworks round-up

Mead Lane, Basildon is currently closed for the installation of fibre optic cables by Gigaclear.

It is expected to remain closed until June 29. A diversion is in place via Blandys Lane and Hook End Lane.

Lewendon Hill, in Streatley, is currently closed while Gigaclear install fibre optic cables.

A diversion is in place via Hook End Lane, the A329 and the B4009 Streatley Hill.

The closure is expected to remain in place until July 12.

Bere Court Road, Pangbourne, is currently closed while Gigaclear install fibre optic cables. The closure is expected to remain in place until June 29.

A diversion is in place via Tidmarsh Lane, the A340 and Pangbourne Hill.

The A340 is currently closed overnight for resurfacing from the A4 Theale roundabout to and including the M4 over bridge at Tidmarsh.

The works will be completed in phases from the M4 overbridge towards Theale.

The night time closure will be in place from 8pm until 5am daily, Monday to Friday and is expected to finish on Thursday, July 5.

The main diversion is along the A4 to Reading, the A33 inner diversion road and then the A329 Oxford Road to Pangbourne.

Shorter local diversions for light vehicles will be allowed as the works dictate.

Station Road, Kintbury will be closed for three days from tomorrow (Wednesday, June 20) for resurfacing works.

It will be shut from 9.30am until 4pm from Millbank to Newbury Road. A signed diversion route will be in place.

A First Battle of Newbury re-enactment will take place on June 23 and 24.

Cope Hall Lane in Enborne will be temporarily made one way in order to facilitate the access and egress of traffic to the re-enactment.

Traffic will only be permitted to travel in a north-westerly direction between 11am and 6pm.

Those wishing to travel to Essex Street will be directed via Skinners Green and Wheatlands Lane.

A number of roads will be closed on Sunday (June 24) while the Burghfield Box Kart Bash takes place.

Hermits Hill (aka Reading Road), The Hatch and Theale Road will all be closed to through traffic between 9am and 7pm.

All traffic will be diverted via Clayhill Road and Hawksworth Road. There will also be no waiting permitted on any of the closed roads or the diversion route.

All roads will be re-opened as soon as the event is over and the roads are cleared.

Part of Woodside, Newbury, will be closed for two weeks from Monday, June 25, while Thames Water lay a new water main in the carriageway.

The closure will be in place west from No 19 to its junction with Elizabeth Avenue.

Access for properties within the closure will be maintained, while through traffic will be able to use Elizabeth Avenue instead.

The unnamed road from Wasing Road to Wasing Lane (Shalford Bridge) will be closed for up to two days from June 25, while Gigaclear install fibre optic cables. Following this Back Lane will be closed until June 30.

The T junction at the end of Wasing Lane will be open to allow traffic, under control as necessary, to turn in the opposite direction away from the road that is closed at the time.

A diversion will be in place via Wasing Road to Brimpton, Brimpton Lane and Back Lane.

Graces Lane, Chieveley will be closed from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Tuesday, June 26 and Wednesday, June 27, for urgent repairs to British Telecom cables.

The closure will be from Green Lane to Oxford Road with a diversion via High Street, East Lane and Oxford Road.

More details on all of the roadworks in West Berkshire can be found here.