Thatcham Family Fun Day is near

THATCHAM’S 2018 family fun day is just around the corner.

The popular free event returns to the Henwick Worthy Sports Field between 11am and 4pm on Sunday.

Now in its 11th year, the fun day attracts in excess of 4,000 visitors.

The highlights of the event will include the Hi-5 Runners Fun Run, the Thatcham Rotary Club car show, Pelham’s Fun Fair, a dog show, local charity and commercial stalls and various sports groups offering demonstrations and free taster sessions.

This year’s event will incorporate The Great Get Together, inspired by MP Jo Cox, who was murdered on June 16, 2016.

There will be activities celebrating the idea at the town council stand and the council is encouraging others to embrace the concept.

For more information, contact the town council’s community and civic manager Jennie Currie on (01635) 863592 or email jennie.currie@thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk