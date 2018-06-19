Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Thatcham Family Fun Day is near

Free annual event returns this weekend

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Thatcham Family Fun Day is near

THATCHAM’S 2018 family fun day is just around the corner. 

The popular free event returns to the Henwick Worthy Sports Field between 11am and 4pm on Sunday.

Now in its 11th year, the fun day attracts in excess of 4,000 visitors.

The highlights of the event will include the Hi-5 Runners Fun Run, the Thatcham Rotary Club car show, Pelham’s Fun Fair, a dog show, local charity and commercial stalls and various sports groups offering demonstrations and free taster sessions.

This year’s event will incorporate The Great Get Together, inspired by MP Jo Cox, who was murdered on June 16, 2016.

There will be activities celebrating the idea at the town council stand and the council is encouraging others to embrace the concept.

For more information, contact the town council’s community and civic manager Jennie Currie on (01635) 863592 or email jennie.currie@thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man threatened with needles in robbery

Man threatened by needles in robbery

Woman terrorised in road rage incident

court

West Berkshire teacher banned for failing to disclose conviction

West Berkshire teacher banned for failing to disclose conviction

'Beast of Wombwell' died from natural causes, inquest hears

Inquest rules natural causes for death of child killer

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33