Double success for Great Shefford children's author

Great Shefford children’s author Geraldine McCaughrean won the Indie Bookshop Awards for When the World Ends in the Children's Category and this week also won the Carnegie medal for the same book.

She will be celebrating her prize at Hungerford Bookshop today (Wednesday) as part of Independent Bookshop Week.

Owner Emma Milne-White says: “It's fantastic to have such a renowned children’s writer on our doorstep, and lovely to make her win during a week-long celebration of Independent Bookshops.”