Burghfield Box Kart Bash is back!

CRAZY home-made karts will hurtle 850m down Hermits Hill – aka Reading Road – when Burghfield Box Kart Bash returns on Sunday.

Run by the Burghfield Santas, the event raises thousands of pounds for local charities.

England’s World Cup match against Panama will air live on a big screen at 1pm and there will also be a funfair and Guide Dog display.

The Santas hold events throughout the year, including the popular Burghfest. The inaugural bash was held last year and was hailed a great success.

This year’s bash will award prize money to nominated organisations or charities of the winners. Doors open at 11am and the event starts at noon.

Tickets can be booked at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/447193

Hermits Hill, The Hatch and Theale Road will be closed to through traffic between 9am and 7pm on the day.

All traffic will be diverted via Clayhill Road, Hawksworth Road and vice versa. There will be no waiting permitted on any of the roads to be closed or its diversion route as necessary.

West Berkshire Council said that all roads will be re-opened as soon as the event is over and the roads are cleared.