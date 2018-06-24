Who shot Spider the cat?

SPIDER the cat is recovering after being shot in the neck with a rifle.

Owner Sarah Marston, who lives in Inkpen Common, said the bullet had shattered into around 200 pieces and that it was a miracle that the two-year-old Bengal-cross had survived.

She said: “He’s used up all his nine lives at once.

“When I saw the X-rays I didn’t believe it.”

Mrs Marston, aged 52, said she was not too worried at first when Spider failed to come home.

She added: “He’s been neutered, but he does wander sometimes.

“But after a few days I was really worried and went out to look for him.”

Spider remained missing until, by chance, Mrs Marston was driving in nearby West Woodhay and there he was crossing the road in front of her.

She said: “He had a huge lump on his back.

“We took him to the vet and were horrified to see all the shrapnel on the X-ray.

“Whoever shot him was obviously aiming for the head and it wasn’t kids because it was a firearm for which you’d need a licence.

“Luckily the bullet missed his brain and his spine and major organs, but it hit his scapula [shoulder bone] and shattered.”

Spider is being nursed back to health by Mrs Marston and her daughters Lily, aged 15, and Jess, 11.

Meanwhile, police are investigating and if anyone has any information they should get in touch via the 101 number.

Alternatively, the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted on (0800) 555111.