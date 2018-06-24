West Berkshire woman keeps last vow to assisted suicide husband

A WEST Berkshire woman who travelled to Switzerland to allow her husband to “die with dignity” is campaigning for a change in the law to let people do the same here.

Sara Fenton, PA to the headteacher at Hungerford Nursery School, said she accompanied husband Keith to the Dignitas clinic, with their children Edward and Charlotte, “so that he could have the peaceful and dignified death he deserved and was desperate for”.

She has now arranged a Dignity in Dying meeting in Newbury on Saturday, June 30, to start her campaign to keep a vow she made to her late husband.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, she said: “He repeatedly said it was wrong he had to travel to Switzerland to end his life and so I promised him I would join the campaign to change the law in England.”

Mr and Mrs Fenton enjoyed a happy home life until, in 2008, he was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease – an incurable, progressive brain disorder that causes uncontrolled movements, emotional problems and dementia.

Before he lost his ability to speak, Mr Fenton – determined to take his life and death into his own hands – arranged an assisted suicide at the Swiss clinic.

