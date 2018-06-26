Newbury shoppers doubtful over Brexit process

BREXIT is not going well – that was the overriding feeling revealed by a survey carried out in Newbury town centre last weekend.

Local political group West Berkshire Stronger Together (WBST) took to Northbrook Street on Saturday to gauge how people felt Brexit was developing.

The group carried out the survey to mark the second anniversary of the UK’s referendum to leave the European Union.

Using two ‘Brexitometers’, passer-bys were asked to vote on a number of issues that were highlighted during the referendum and those that continue to dominate government debate.

Newbury shoppers voted by placing coloured stickers on a board.

More than 400 people participated in the study, in which more than 2,400 votes were cast on the various issues dominating Britain’s break-up with the European union.

It found that local people’s greatest concern – in the simplest of terms – was that Brexit was not going well, with 365 votes (91 per cent of those cast) saying so.

Some 80 per cent of those polled did not believe that Brexit would be good for jobs or the NHS, in spite of a promise during the referendum of an extra £350m a week for the NHS in a Brexit Britain.

And a massive 93 per cent of those surveyed did not want to see current standards on the environment, animal welfare, workers rights or consumer protections compromised in order to secure trade deals.

Most also held the view that the British public should be allowed to vote on the final deal, with 70 per cent of those surveyed supporting the idea.

Co-ordinator of WBST Peter Norman said: “While we do not pretend this is a scientific poll, what struck me was how many people engaged with the process, at times queuing up to have a chance to have their say.

“Newbury shoppers from all political parties and from both sides of the Brexit argument took part, engendering lively debates between participants as well as the organisers of the poll.”

Mr Norman continued: “I very much hope that our MP, Richard Benyon, will take note of these findings and start listening to his constituents, as opposed to following the dictates of his party.

“This is especially important as he considers some key parliamentary motions including whether people should get a vote on the final deal.”

WBST was set up in the wake of the referendum by a group of people who wanted to continue to campaign for Britain to stay within the EU.