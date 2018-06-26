Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hungerford Town Band to host concert

All proceeds will go towards Citizens Advice West Berkshire

HUNGERFORD Town Band will be holding a concert this weekend. 

The event, which will take place on Saturday, June 30, at St George’s Church on Andover Road, Newbury, is being staged to raise money for Citizens Advice West Berkshire.

As part of its plan to save £10m this year, West Berkshire Council slashed its annual grant to the CAWB by a third – from £120,000 to £80,000.

The concert will start at 7.30pm and there is a suggested donation of £10 per person on the door.

For more information, contact Marigold.jaques@btinternet.com

