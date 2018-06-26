Commuters warned hot weather may impact rail services

Train operator Great Western Railway is warning that this week’s anticipated heat wave will affect rail services.

With temperatures set to reach a high of 29(c) rail track exposed to direct sunlight can rise to in excess of 48(c) and be at risk of buckling.

Why does hot weather cause delays? Watch the video.

Key locations and sections of track are monitored by Network Rail engineers. When track temperatures become too high speed restrictions are applied which can impact journey times, and in some cases the total number of services an operator is able to run.

GWR Operations Director Rob Mullen said:

“We know how important it is that we run trains on time, but for the safety of all, we will have to run some services at reduced speeds during the hottest parts of the day this week – and this will cause some short notice delay or cancellations.

“We’ll keep you up-to-date as the situation changes; so please do visit our website or our social media channels for the latest information.”

Some services running through the Thames Valley (London and Thames Valley stopping services) will be delayed between Tuesday and Friday, from 1200 to 2000, due to the heat speeds imposed.

GWR will run as near normal service as possible but some services will also have calling patterns amended.

Trains have air conditioning which allow travel in comfort, even on hot days, however it is recommended to take a bottle of water for the journey. If you feel unwell while travelling be sure to speak to a member of the station team before you board or a member of the train team if you have already started your journey.