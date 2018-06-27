Speen woman in the running for Las Vegas beauty title

A WOMAN from Speen will head to Las Vegas next month to represent the UK in a world beauty pageant.

Bryony Brewin will compete in the event in a bid to be crowned Mrs Regency International.

Mrs Brewin started competing in pageants three years ago because she was looking for something different to do.

The 34-year-old has made the UK national final every time she has entered as Berkshire’s representative.

This year she won the Miss Diamond UK charity award at the national competition in Bournemouth, Dorset, having raised £1,475 of the £6,700 which was generated by the event.

This means that Mrs Brewin will get 20 per cent of this total amount to donate to her personal charity, Mitrofanoff Support, which supports those with urology problems.

Speaking ahead of her trip to the US, Miss Brewin, who works as a pharmacy technician in Newbury’s Boots branch on Northbrook Street, said: “I’m overwhelmed and cannot believe this is happening.

“This is definitely the biggest competition I have ever taken part in.”

She added: “I’m unfortunately going to have to cover a lot of my tattoos up with make-up, which will take forever.”