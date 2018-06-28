Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Week in pictures 21st June - 27th June

Photos taken from around the district.

Newbury Summer League action at Kennet School.

Cedar School finishes their sponsor run. 

Battle of Newbury.

Thatcham Fun day at Henwick.

White Hart Beer festival in Hampstead Norreys.

Combe Gibbet 10k run.

Burghfield Box Kart Bash.

Bees in Newbury Market Place.

Nathan Outlaw at The Vineyard for 'Back to the Vine'.

Pictures by Phil Cannings, Chris Forsey and Alanna Harmsworth. 

For more photos visit: http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/p850511381

