Amateur enthusiasts tune in to Newbury radio rally

NEARLY 1,000 amateur radio enthusiasts descended on Newbury Showground for the town’s 30th radio rally at the weekend.

Organised by the Newbury and District Amateur Radio Society (NADARS), the event saw demonstrations of radio and Morse code kits, as well as 140 stalls selling radio components and equipment.

Chairman of NADARS Jeremy Willis said: “It was a very good day and it was well-supported by radio hams from the Midlands, South Wales, Devon and Cornwall.

“NADARS is approaching its 100th year too, so we’re nearly as old as radio itself.”

Visitors to the Newbury Radio Rally, which began life in a field in Cold Ash in the 1980s, were able to see live demonstrations of amateur radio using voice, Morse code and data communications.

There was also the opportunity to meet other amateur radio enthusiasts and people with an interest in electronics.

Also on display was a classic police command and control truck with support vehicle and a display of amateur TV by the British Amateur Television Club (BATC).

You can find out more about NADARS, which has around 70 members, by visiting its website www.nadars.org.uk