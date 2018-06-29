Two men arrested for dangerous driving

Amateur enthusiasts tune in to Newbury radio rally
TWO police cars ended up worse for wear in a car chase through Calcot yesterday (Thursday).
At approximately 3.10pm, the two police cars were following a black car on suspicion of dangerous driving. All three came to a halt on Bath Road at the junction with Royal Avenue.
Two males, a 41-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
An eye-witness said: "I was coming up at the roundabout when two cars had the black BMW in the middle. The police cars smashed into him to make him stop.
"The airbags deployed and I couldn't see the driver of the BMW. I had to move but the ambulance was not far away too. I’m sure they expected this."
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “The ambulance has been called to the scene. The vehicles have now been recovered.”
Both police cars were badly damaged.
More to come on this story.
