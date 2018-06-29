Newbury singled out as a digital destination

NEWBURY has been crowned a winner for its digital ability.

The town has been singled out for its high-performing ‘Digital Influence Index’, which means it is more likely to be discovered by online consumers.

These consumers are then encouraged to visit its high street or use its businesses, instead of browsing or visiting elsewhere.

The index is calculated by measuring an area’s digital audience, including the level of social media engagement among high street businesses.

The findings were produced by online retail platform Maybe.

Over the last month, Newbury has made a significant jump up the index after it was revealed that nearly two thirds (64 per cent) of its local businesses are active on social media.

The town has also seen a rise in the number of independent shops using platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to engage effectively with customers.

In particular, recently-opened independent lifestyle store B The Lifestyle Shop on Wharf Street has made significant progress on Facebook and Instagram.

The announcement follows TechNation’s report, which rated Newbury as the top ‘tech town’ in the UK, and ThinkBroadband’s findings that West Berkshire has one of the best rural broadband speeds in the country.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for economic development James Fredrickson (Con, Victoria) said the findings reflected the area’s business need to succeed.

Mr Fredrickson said: “Newbury is fast becoming the tech powerhouse of the South East and we, as a council, will do all we can to ensure that our businesses can compete both nationally and internationally.

“We are open for business.”