Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

It's coming home (to Thatcham)

Kingfishers to display FA Vase at club open day

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

It's coming home (to Thatcham)

YOU can have your picture taken with the FA Vase this weekend.

Thatcham Town FC’s historic season, which saw them crowned Hellenic League champions and lift the FA Vase trophy in front of 12,000 fans at Wembley, will be celebrated at Waterside Park. 

The open day will feature a barbecue, bouncy castle, games and a raffle to win a signed Macron FA Vase shirt.

Thatcham Town Council will also be making a civic presentation to the club.

The celebration event will be held from 1pm on Sunday. 

The club has said that all are welcome to go along and have their picture taken with the FA Vase trophy.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

A34 closed southbound following fatal crash

A34 closed southbound following fatal crash

Bin lorry stuck IN Newbury road

Bin lorry stuck IN Newbury road

Police officer tipped off son before drugs raid

police

An ice rink could be coming to Thatcham ...

An ice rink could be coming to Thatcham ...

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33