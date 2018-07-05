It's coming home (to Thatcham)

YOU can have your picture taken with the FA Vase this weekend.

Thatcham Town FC’s historic season, which saw them crowned Hellenic League champions and lift the FA Vase trophy in front of 12,000 fans at Wembley, will be celebrated at Waterside Park.

The open day will feature a barbecue, bouncy castle, games and a raffle to win a signed Macron FA Vase shirt.

Thatcham Town Council will also be making a civic presentation to the club.

The celebration event will be held from 1pm on Sunday.

The club has said that all are welcome to go along and have their picture taken with the FA Vase trophy.