Newbury MP to meet with Youth Town Council

YOUNG people across West Berkshire will have the opportunity to quiz their local MP this evening at a meeting hosted by Newbury Town Council.

Entitled The Life of an MP, the session will see Newbury’s MP Richard Benyon share his experiences about his political role with attendees.

The meeting will also be an opportunity for young people to raise their concerns with Mr Benyon, as well as those who might want to become more politically-engaged on a local and regional level.

The event takes place at Newbury Town Hall in the council chamber today (Thursday) at 7pm.

Eleven- to 18-year-olds are invited to attend.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Benyon, who has previously liaised with the youth council on transport and concern for youth provision in the town, said: “I’m very much looking forward to this relaxed and informal meeting and discussing anything and everything of interest of young people.

“Much of what will be said will be interesting to young people of all ages.

“I’m open to discuss any issues of concern, local or national and I hope it will be part of an ongoing regular discussion and an exchange of views.”

Daniel Parnell, who was appointed junior mayor in May, said the meeting would be a great opportunity for young people to sample a taste of political life and gain a better understanding of the work MPs do.

Daniel said: “It is important for everyone to be involved in politics, especially young people, because as they get older it is important for them to understand the society around them and help them to suit their personal life.

“By being involved in politics and even the Newbury Youth Council, young people can help influence society by looking to solve problems identified.

“The meeting with Mr Benyon will help youths understand how the political process works and allow them to answer any questions they may have for their Member of Parliament.”

The youth council, supported by Newbury Town Council, allows young Newburians a voice on local issues and meets at the town hall.

In recent months, it has been looking into work experience for under-16s, cheaper student travel and volunteering opportunities for those still in school.

The council, along with help from its link councillors, approached Mr Benyon who agreed to attend the meeting.

Since being elected junior mayor, Daniel said his role had been very fulfilling, having attended various events around the town.

These included being invited to the mayor-making and the opening of Victoria Park fun day alongside mayor of Newbury Margo Payne (Con, Clay Hill).

Daniel added: “I am looking forward to the future to see what other unique experiences this role has to offer.”

For more information on the meeting, contact Gillian or Kym on (01635) 35486 or email towncouncil@newbury.gov.uk