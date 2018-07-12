Scheme that could deliver Thatcham a bridge being drafted

DRAFT proposals that could see a bridge replace the current level crossing at Thatcham station, but at a cost of nearly 1,000 extra homes in the town, will go on display next week.

The Colthrop Village Consortium is proposing a new bridge to “ease the daily congestion that currently blights Station Road and Crookham Hill”, a primary school and contributions to secondary education, sports facilities and a riverside park south the railway line.

All this, and 950 homes.

The consortium, a partnership between landowners south of Thatcham, is preparing more detailed information to submit to West Berkshire Council as a new housing site in its updated local plan.

Director of planning at JSA, Mark Berry, said: “There is a real opportunity here to create a robust solution to the traffic congestion caused by the level crossing, particularly at peak times.

“A new bridge would remove this issue and our proposals would deliver this as well as new homes and supporting infrastructure.”

The consortium is holding a public consultation between 3pm and 6.45pm on Thursday, July 16 at Thatcham Memorial Hall, Brownsfield Road.

The event will give residents, businesses and local councillors an early opportunity to speak with the consortium and view the first-stage plans.

West Berkshire Council is looking for new sites for housing development to be included in the updated Local Plan which will provide a framework for development over the next 12 years.

The consortium had proposed building 700 homes on the site back in 2015. The development was to include an ambitious double-span road bridge over the Kennet and Avon Canal at Pipers Lane.

There were also plans for a 100-berth marina, a sports complex, a new primary school and playing fields.

However, the plans were withdrawn after the council did not include the site in its preferred housing site document.