Great Thatcham Duck Race this weekend

Head to The Rowbarge on Sunday

THE Great Thatcham Duck Race returns this weekend. 

The fun family event sees thousands of plastic ducks poured into the water by The Rowbarge pub in Woolhampton.

The event raises thousands of pounds for local and international charities. 

Splash down is at noon on Sunday. 

Race tickets cost £1 each, and can be purchased on the day and the Rotary Club will be selling them in Thatcham on Saturday morning, and at today’s Friday market. 

Tickets can also be purchased by clicking on the MyDonate Button at http://rotarythatcham.org.uk/index.html  

You will be advised of your ‘lucky’ duck numbers using the MyDonate payment acknowledgement email address.

