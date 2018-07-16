Locals complete epic 'tunnel' half-marathon

TWO West Berkshire women who completed a half-marathon in scorching temperatures at the weekend have raised more than £700 for Newbury District and Cancer and Care Trust.

Nicola Mcilduff, from Newbury, and Cold Ash resident Belinda Mizen ran the Two Tunnels Half Marathon in Bath on Sunday.

The pair tackled the 13.1-mile route through gruelling 30 degree heat, which included running through an 8km stretch of tunnels.

They have raised £770 raised so far.

Mrs Mizen finished first in her age category, in a time of one hour and 52 minutes.

Speaking after the event, Miss Mcilduff, a beautician who owns Complete Beauty salon in Newbury, said: “It was incredibly hot, but we both completed it and we were proud of our efforts as it was both our first half-marathon.

“There was a bit of light relief went you ran through the tunnels.

“About 100 people dropped out because of the heat.

“It was odd transitioning from the cool air of the tunnel to 30 degrees heat – and challenging.”

Miss Mcilduff is hoping to do more fundraising throughout the year in her salon with raffles and prize draws.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/completebeauty