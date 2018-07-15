Woman threatened by gang during aggravated burglary in Thatcham

A woman was threatened by four men who forced their way into her home in Thatcham.

At around 6.25pm on Monday, July 9 the victim, a woman aged in her sixties, was alerted by her dogs looking out the window of a property in Benham Hill.

She looked outside and saw a dark blue Volkswagen Golf parked on her drive. The occupants had already left the vehicle and shouted, claiming to be police.

She attempted to stop them entering, however four men forced their way in.

One of the men told the woman to sit on the floor while the other three searched the house; asking where the woman kept her gold, money, passport and handbag.

The offenders then left the property, stealing gold rings and other jewellery, and the victim sought assistance from a neighbour who called the police.

One of the men is described as white, slim, shorter than 5ft 9ins, and aged in his twenties.

He was wearing light brown trousers with vertical stripes and black gloves. He was carrying a silver or stainless steel bar with a red handle.

Another of the men is described as black, of medium build, the same height as the first offender and aged in his thirties.

He was wearing blue clothing and gloves. He was carrying a black bar which had two prongs on one end.

The other two offenders are believed to be white and aged approximately in their twenties.

All of the men were wearing balaclavas.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant John Yallop, of Newbury Force CID, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this aggravated burglary or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at around the time of the incident on Monday.

"Thankfully the victim was not hurt as a result, however this was an understandably concerning experience for her. Detectives are working to identify and locate the offenders and to establish the circumstances.

"If you have any details which could assist our investigation please contact police."

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180208517.

If you do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.