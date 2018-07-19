The Newbury Weekly News is now on WhatsApp

THE Newbury Weekly News is proud to launch its new WhatsApp news service.

You can now get all of the latest news, sport and entertainment directly to your phone, every day.

This new way of sharing our content shows our determination to bring you the most trusted, up-to-date news we can.

Signing up is quick and easy – and free.

All you need to do is:

. Download WhatsApp if you don’t already have it.

. Add 07484 919596 as a new contact on your phone

. Send the message ‘News’ to that number

. You will receive a welcome message

. If you no longer want to use the service simply WhatsApp ‘Stop’ to this contact and we will remove you

It’s that simple.

You will receive one news story a day, directly to your phone. During a major incident we may send more than one message to keep you as well informed as we can about the ongoing situation.

And if you don’t like it, you just delete our chat.

If you don’t already have WhatsApp installed on your device, you can download it for free from your app store. WhatsApp works on all iPhones and android devices.

Please be assured your phone number will not be shared with any third parties and will only be used to administer the WhatsApp news service. We will not collect any other personal details from you in order to provide this service.