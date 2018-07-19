Concern growing for missing Mortimer woman

CONCERN is growing for an elderly woman who has been reported missing from Mortimer.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information to help trace Elizabeth Oak.

The 75-year-old was last seen at around 9.15am on Thursday morning (19/07) in Windmill Road.

She is described as white, around 5ft 2" tall with a slight build.

She has short grey hair and glasses and was last seen wearing light grey trainers with a gold heel, light blue-greenish slacks and a cream top with a floral design, as well as a light beige cardigan.

Investigating officer PC Shaun Bull, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Elizabeth, who has not been seen since this morning.

“I am urging anyone who believes they may have seen Elizabeth to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180220569.

“Alternatively, you can visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there.”