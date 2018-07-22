BID to celebrate Newbury's independent traders

NEWBURY celebrated its very own ‘independents day’ on July 4.

The Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) team set out to highlight the range of local independent businesses in town.

As well as handing out goodies to the public and spreading the word about the more than 140 independents, the team ran a competition to find Newbury’s favourite independents – searching for the best in retail, food and drink and services.

The winner of the retail category was B The Lifestyle Shop in Wharf Street, while the food and drink category went to artisan specialist Lusso – known for its Italian gelato and pizzas.

Salon 46 won the services award for its first-class hair service.

Voters were entered into a draw to win a hamper filled with goodies donated from independent businesses, including a Morgan Taylor nail polish set and a voucher for shellac nails from Secrets Nails and Beauty, EcoBamboo Coffee Cup and £20 voucher from Natures Corner, £25 gift voucher from Willow and Blooms, vouchers for free coffee and a bag of the finest Colombian coffee beans from Harrison’s Coffee, tote bag with £20 voucher to spend in-store from B The Lifestyle Shop, a ‘paint-it-yourself’ ceramic duck and paint set with a £20 gift voucher from The Ugly Duckling and a two-hour Decopatch workshop including mâché and an object of choice to decorate from Rainbows of Newbury.

The lucky winner was Mia Suggit.

Newbury BID events manager Laura Adamson said: “Being able to celebrate the vast range of independent businesses is crucial for Newbury.

“We were overwhelmed by the response of those voting for their favourite independent.

“Thank you to everyone who voted, nominated and, of course, congratulations to the winners.”

For more information about the events and Newbury BID, visit the website www.visitnewbury.org.uk