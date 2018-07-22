Sainsbury's in Newbury partners up with PALS

A WEST Berkshire-based charity that supports children and young people with physical disabilities has received a financial boost of more than £15,000 from a national scheme run by Sainsbury’s.

PALS – formally known as Partners Active for Leisure Scheme – was chosen as a charity partner by the Sainsbury’s branch in Newbury two years ago.

A collaboration has seen PALS volunteers fundraise in the store, while Sainsbury’s colleagues added to the funds raised by organising a number of events including cake sales, tombolas, raffles and a sponsored climb of Snowdon.

Children supported by PALS also visited the store for behind-the-scenes tours, where they tried their hand at pizza-making and checkout scanning with staff.

The partnership was such a success during its first year that the Englefield-based charity was nominated and won a vote to be supported for a second consecutive year.

On Friday, July 6, store manager Rob Barnes, operations manager James Beisly and PR ambassador Carol Irwin presented £15,331 on behalf of the store to charity representatives.

Mr Barnes said: “There are so many fantastic charities in the local area which do brilliant work in our community.

“We’ve had a great two years working in partnership with PALS.

“They have worked really hard to make it such a success and we’re excited to be able to present them with the money raised by our customers and colleagues.”

PALS manager Helen Randall said: “The last two years has been a huge success, the colleagues and customers have made everyone at PALS feel very welcome and we all feel a part of the Sainsbury’s Newbury team.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who has supported us during the partnership and look forward to continuing the great relationship we have built with the store.”

Last month, Sainsbury’s customers voted in store and online to choose from three shortlisted local causes for the shop’s next charity partner – which has since been revealed as The Rosemary Appeal.

The Rosemary Appeal will finance the £4.5m Greenham Wing, providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment and renal dialysis at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The newly-elected charity will be fundraising at the supermarket during a number of weekends throughout the coming year, including a launch event in August.

Now in its 10th year, Sainsburys Local Charity of the Year scheme is open to any UK registered charity.

Last year, it raised more than £1.2m, providing support to charities across the UK.