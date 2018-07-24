NWN's top young photographers snap up prizes

THESE young snappers were all smiles when they collected their prizes for the Newbury Weekly News’ Young

Photographer of the Year 2018 competition.

The three winners of each age category recently came to collect iPads from the newspaper’s chief executive James Gurney and editor Andy Murrill at its Faraday Road offices.

This year’s theme was ‘Your Environment’ and saw more than 125 entries submitted by young people across the district.

Nearly 300 people cast their votes before judges cast their eyes over the entries they shortlisted.

The winners were: Years 5-6 Tyler Vicars-Rosier, from Ramsbury

Years 7-9 Jonathan Pannett, from East Garston

And Years 10-13 Emma Hand, from Tilehurst.

The winning images were published in the Newbury Weekly News on July 5.

One of the judges, the NWN’s award-winning photographer Phil Cannings, said: “It was an outstanding year for our young photographers competition, despite it only being its second year.

“The talent was very high from ages nine to 18 and it was a difficult choice for the judges to select the winners.

“We are looking forward to seeing more stunning images next year.”

All entries will be posted on NewburyToday’s social media platforms over the next few months.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for these and more news and pictures.