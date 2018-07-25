Children encouraged to 'make mischief' for summer reading challenge

A CHALLENGE to cause mischief through reading has been thrown down to young people in West Berkshire.

Libraries across the district are calling all four- to 11-year-olds to sign up to read six books this summer as part of the Mischief Makers Summer Reading Challenge 2018.

To complete the challenge, children need to borrow and read any six library books between now and the end of September.

The theme for this year’s challenge is Mischief Makers, inspired by The Beano, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.

Children will explore a map of Beano-town to find a hidden treasure chest full of pranks and become ultimate mischief makers.

As children read library books for the Summer Reading Challenge, they receive special stickers.

These are added to their map to help Dennis, Gnasher and friends solve clues and discover the treasure.

The challenge is free to take part in and children can sign up at their nearest library.

There are incentives along the way and gold medals for all who complete the challenge, together with a voucher for a child visit to Beale Park Wildlife Park and Gardens, near Pangbourne.

This year, with the support of volunteers, the library service has been promoting the challenge at more than 50 school assemblies in West Berkshire.

To get involved in volunteering to help run the Summer Reading Challenge at your local library, contact www.westberks.gov.uk/volunteer

The Reading Agency chief executive Sue Wilkinson said: “At The Reading Agency, we believe that everything changes when we read, and we know from our research how much fun families and children have when taking part in the challenge.

“Mischief Makers offers intergenerational appeal and we hope this family-friendly, accessible theme will inspire more children than ever to read over the holidays and make use of their local library throughout the summer and beyond.”