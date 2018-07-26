Who'll win the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards?
Fri, 27 Jul 2018
THIS is the shortlist of local companies battling it out to the best in business.
The Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards, which are now in their second year, celebrate all that is great about business in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.
This year there are nine award categories, each sponsored by a local company.
Charity or Community Award (Not for Profit), sponsored by Greenham Trust
Newbury Soup Kitchen
Recovery in Mind
Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club
Innovation in Business Award, sponsored by HSBC
The Wellbeing Project
Bluebird Care
ROC Technologies
Corvia Ltd (Ticketer)
Social Media Award, sponsored by Apple Print and Creative
Kremer Signs
The Good Exchange
The Briars Dental Centre
Boomerang Creative
Muddy Stilettos
Rural Business of the Year, sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop and Kitchen
Tutts Clump Cider
Kennet Horse Boat Company
NDAS (Berkshire Show)
The White Horse, Hermitage
The Fox at Peasemore
Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Laudis Business Advisors
Peter Lumber – The Newbury
Michael Cordova – Floating Point Float Centre
Sam Fuller – The Wellbeing Project
Alison Huntley – Tigers Day Nurseries
Small Business of the Year, sponsored by PBA Accountants
Heritage Estate Planning LLP
The Wellbeing Project
Steve Garwood Bedrooms
Natures Corner
The Sushi Maki
Best Regional Event, sponsored by Parkway Shopping
40th Newbury Spring Festival
Puddle Jumping
Newbury Real Ale Festival
Carnival of Animals
Lions Club of Newbury Annual Fireworks
Independent Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Jones Robinson
Floating Point Float Centre
The Hare and Hounds Hotel and Barn, Speen
The Newbury
B the Lifestyle Shop
Natures Corner
Customer Service Award, sponsored by Newbury BID
Steve Garwood Bedrooms
Corvia (Ticketer)
Gardner Leader
The White Horse, Hermitage
Strong and Together
The winner of each category will go head-to-head to win the overall Best in Business award, sponsored by West Berkshire Brewery, (excluding the charity award) at a gala celebration dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 2.
