Who'll win the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards?

THIS is the shortlist of local companies battling it out to the best in business.

The Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards, which are now in their second year, celebrate all that is great about business in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

This year there are nine award categories, each sponsored by a local company.

Charity or Community Award (Not for Profit), sponsored by Greenham Trust

Newbury Soup Kitchen

Recovery in Mind

Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club

Innovation in Business Award, sponsored by HSBC

The Wellbeing Project

Bluebird Care

ROC Technologies

Corvia Ltd (Ticketer)

Social Media Award, sponsored by Apple Print and Creative

Kremer Signs

The Good Exchange

The Briars Dental Centre

Boomerang Creative

Muddy Stilettos

Rural Business of the Year, sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop and Kitchen

Tutts Clump Cider

Kennet Horse Boat Company

NDAS (Berkshire Show)

The White Horse, Hermitage

The Fox at Peasemore

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Laudis Business Advisors

Peter Lumber – The Newbury

Michael Cordova – Floating Point Float Centre

Sam Fuller – The Wellbeing Project

Alison Huntley – Tigers Day Nurseries

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by PBA Accountants

Heritage Estate Planning LLP

The Wellbeing Project

Steve Garwood Bedrooms

Natures Corner

The Sushi Maki

Best Regional Event, sponsored by Parkway Shopping

40th Newbury Spring Festival

Puddle Jumping

Newbury Real Ale Festival

Carnival of Animals

Lions Club of Newbury Annual Fireworks

Independent Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Jones Robinson

Floating Point Float Centre

The Hare and Hounds Hotel and Barn, Speen

The Newbury

B the Lifestyle Shop

Natures Corner

Customer Service Award, sponsored by Newbury BID

Steve Garwood Bedrooms

Corvia (Ticketer)

Gardner Leader

The White Horse, Hermitage

Strong and Together

The winner of each category will go head-to-head to win the overall Best in Business award, sponsored by West Berkshire Brewery, (excluding the charity award) at a gala celebration dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 2.

Tickets are selling fast.

To avoid disappointment, secure yours now by visiting http://www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk/?page_id=379