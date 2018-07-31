Three flats above former restaurant approved

PLANS have been approved to convert part of a former town centre restaurant into housing.

Prezzo closed in spring this year and applicant Warrant Investments Plc submitted plans in April to convert the first floor and roof space into three flats.

The application did not cover the ground floor, which will remain as a restaurant.

The upper floors of the Edwardian-style building, which served as Newbury’s library before being converted into a restaurant, will house two two-bedroom flats and one one-bed flat.

West Berkshire Council said that the proposed works would “not have an adverse impact on the special historic and architectural character of this building or the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

Furthermore, the council recognised the proposal would “facilitate the restoration and long term re-use of vacant building as a locally listed heritage asset”.

While no parking spaces are provided, the council said that the scheme would “not have an adverse impact on highway safety or the free flow of traffic”.

The council added that the “proposal would facilitate the efficient use of brownfield site within a sustainable location to provide housing which would provide associated social benefit and some limited economic benefits”.

Should another restaurant move into the ground floor, customers will be able to use the front door on Cheap Street, with staff able to use the door fronting the bin store area.

Access to the flats will be via the entrance door fronting Carnegie Road.