Newbury's got music covered this weekend

IF music is your thing, Newbury has got it covered this weekend.

Newbury Covers will bring a host of tribute acts and cover bands to town on August 4 and 5 in an event organised by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID).

Ricky and the Gamblers will take to the stage between 6.30pm and 8pm on Saturday, August 4.

The band will be reuniting to celebrate 50 years since they signed their first record deal.

The Gamblers played their first gig in Purley-on-Thames in September 1962, with 12-year-old vocalist Ricky Hicks, his 14-year-old brother Dave on lead guitar with their cousin Pete Fry on rhythm guitar (later bass).

Killers cover band The Kopycat Killers follow from 8.30pm until 10pm,

The band was born when frontman Stuart Rook was told for the 200th time at one of his own gigs that he “sounds just like that bloke out of The Killers” and thought, “well why not?”.

More music follows on Sunday, August 5, when country and blues duet Colorado River perform between 2.30pm and 3.15pm.

Then, between 3.30pm and 4.45pm, The Undercovers will then play a range of music, covering everything from Led Zeppelin to Girls Aloud, as well as their own twist on pop classics from the 1960s to the present day.

The sounds of Cool Britannia will be covered by the Britpop Boys, a five-piece tribute band specialising in music from the 1990s, between 5.15pm and 6.30pm.

The event closes with AC/DC tribute act Hells Bells, who have performed all over the UK, as well as Portugal, Austria, Russia, Belgium, Czech Republic and the Middle East. They will play between 6.45pm and 8pm.

All performances will take place in the Market Square.