Newbury's Ugly Duckling cafe turns one

THE Ugly Duckling Pottery Painting Coffee House in Newbury celebrated its first birthday at the weekend.

Staff put on a family-fun day on Sunday for locals and regular customers, which saw around 60 people turn up.

Activities for children included ‘pin the beak on the duck’ and ‘hook-a-duck’.

Guests also tucked into an enormous cake, before those who painted crafts on the day left with goodie bags.

The café was declared open on July 29 last year by former mayor of Newbury David Fenn, who created the first tile, complete with his handprint.

Guests who visit the family-friendly studio can chose from plates, bowls, tiles and mugs to paint, as well as fantasy items such as fairies, dragons and unicorns.

The café also runs adult-only painting nights every other Wednesday and Friday.

After completing their painting, customers leave their painted pottery at the store for seven days, while staff glaze and fire it.

The shop also offers ethically-sourced coffee, fairtrade hot chocolate and home-made cakes.

Emma Hooper, owner of the café in Bartholomew Street, said: “It has been a great first year.

“I feel we’ve been very well received by Newbury.

“It’s seems that everybody appreciates having an activity to do in the town for all ages and we love being here.

“It’s great to be part of a high street that has different types of businesses – it’s a really lovely community.”