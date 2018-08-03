Julian's Hair Salon turns 35

Train line set to reopen after a three-week closure
Fri, 03 Aug 2018
JULIAN’S Hair Salon, Newbury, celebrated 35 years of service last week with a party for customers and staff.
The salon, founded by Julian Hendey in 1983, first opened at the Wharf.
Since then, it has expanded and opened a larger salon in its current location in Inches Yard and another branch in Thatcham opened in 1992.
To celebrate this milestone, the team held a party with new and old staff, customers and suppliers.
The event also included a raffle, with proceeds going to The Hairdressers’ Charity – an independent service dedicated to helping hairdressing professionals and ex-hairdressers in their hour of need.
Mr Hendey said: “The last 35 years have flown by and I have loved bringing award-winning hairdressing to Newbury and Thatcham.”
The salons have both won awards from SalonSpy, are five-star rated by the Good Salon Guide and twice finalists in the Muddy Stilettos Berkshire Awards.
The team at both salons offer anything from a cut and blow-dry to the more advanced technical colour services and a free consultation prior to upcoming events.
Every year for the past 35 years, the salons have trained at least two apprentices.
Visit juliansonline.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News