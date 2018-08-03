Julian's Hair Salon turns 35

JULIAN’S Hair Salon, Newbury, celebrated 35 years of service last week with a party for customers and staff.

The salon, founded by Julian Hendey in 1983, first opened at the Wharf.

Since then, it has expanded and opened a larger salon in its current location in Inches Yard and another branch in Thatcham opened in 1992.

To celebrate this milestone, the team held a party with new and old staff, customers and suppliers.

The event also included a raffle, with proceeds going to The Hairdressers’ Charity – an independent service dedicated to helping hairdressing professionals and ex-hairdressers in their hour of need.

Mr Hendey said: “The last 35 years have flown by and I have loved bringing award-winning hairdressing to Newbury and Thatcham.”

The salons have both won awards from SalonSpy, are five-star rated by the Good Salon Guide and twice finalists in the Muddy Stilettos Berkshire Awards.

The team at both salons offer anything from a cut and blow-dry to the more advanced technical colour services and a free consultation prior to upcoming events.

Every year for the past 35 years, the salons have trained at least two apprentices.

