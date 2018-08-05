School's production of Les Misérables wins high praise

DO you hear the pupils sing? Singing the songs of angry men?

Kennet School’s drama, music and dance departments hosted a summer production of Les Miserables at the end of last term.

The world-famous musical tells the story of Jean Valjean, who is imprisoned for 19 years after stealing some bread to feed his starving family.

He escapes his parole and is hunted down by Javert, who vows to bring him back to prison.

Among the rivalry are tales of young love and a revolution about to begin beyond the barricade.

The school promised a spectacular rendition of the showstopper and pupils did not disappoint, receiving high praise from parents and dignitaries alike.

One audience member said: “The production was the best school production I have seen and it would not have been out of place on stage at a professional venue.”

Another said: “Outstanding is the only word to describe it – I am no musical aficionado, but I have seen Les Miserables twice in London, and have to say, this was easily the best school production I have seen.”

And: “This was, quite simply, the best production I have ever attended in a school and was at least as good as anything I have seen in a commercial theatre.

“I was particularly impressed by, not only the performing talent of the cast, but the quality of the staging, direction and music.”

Pupils spent more than 100 hours in rehearsals and support for the show came from all departments in the school.

Headteacher Gemma Piper said: “This was truly a whole school production, with our Year 9 pupils completing a six-week course on set design and creating the final stage, led expertly by the fantastic design and technology and art department.

“The performance was impressive, but more importantly the team work and achievement of the school, both pupils and staff, was stunning.

“We are proud of their achievements and honour the performance directors from drama, music and dance as exceptional teachers and leaders.”