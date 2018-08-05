Views sought on helping homeless

HAMPSHIRE County Council is urging residents to make their views known on proposed changes to the support provided for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The deadline for responses via the public consultation is Friday, August 10.

The proposals put forward are to focus support on the most vulnerable – which would include 24/7 supported accommodation to meet the needs of people who are sleeping rough or at risk of sleeping rough.

The county council’s executive member for adult social care and health, Liz Fairhurst, said: “We recognise how vital the right support is for those who find themselves homeless or at risk of being so and, while we have spoken to a range of organisations, including district and borough councils, to help us to find solutions on how best to provide support going forward within a reduced budget, we also want to hear from the public, and local community organisations.”

The county council’s proposals set out options for potential savings of £1.8m and include a continued spend of £2.4m on homelessness support to help those most in need.

The county’s residents can have their say by visiting www.hants.gov.uk/aboutthecouncil/haveyoursay/consultations