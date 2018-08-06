'Craft and cuppa' sessions help beat loneliness

‘CRAFT and Cuppa’ sessions at Bluebird Care in Kingsclere have proved a huge hit among the elderly.

The monthly sessions are held to combat loneliness among older people in the community and since its launch in February, they have become so popular that a double session was arranged last month – one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

One Bluebird Care customer, Michael Mercer, said: “I love coming here and having a natter.

“ I’ll keep coming as long as I’m able.

“We get tea and coffee and lunch and it’s really nice.”