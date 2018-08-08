Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury Classic Car Show returns this weekend

WEST Berkshire Classic Vehicle Club’s annual car show will return to Newbury College on Sunday.

A record number of vehicles are booked in for the event, which raises thousands of pounds for Bloodwise, formerly Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research, and has generated more than £250,000 since it started.  

The first show took place at Newbury Racecourse in 1993, and celebrated its 25th
anniversary last year. 

The club held an informal ‘Blag A Ride’ evening in the college car park on Friday, when club members turned up in their classic vehicles and other club members ‘blagged a ride’ as a passenger.

There were more than 20
vehicles, including a Dennis fire engine taking members for a spin.  

This year’s show marks the 26th that the club has hosted and will run between 10am and noon.

In addition to the hundreds of classic vehicles on display, there will also be a band, refreshments, side stalls and an autojumble.

One of the organisers, Colleen Kent, said: “We believe the start of the site works of the new school for next year will cause little disruption to the show, which will go ahead as
planned. 

“We already have a record number of exhibitors booked, including many car clubs, and individual entries, with a wide range of vehicles.”

For more information, visit www.classicvehicles.org.uk   

