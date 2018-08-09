Stockcross villagers launch pop-up pub

A POP-up-pub has opened in Stockcross ahead of the village’s annual Stockfest festival, which starts this weekend.

The Inn on the Glebe opened to the public yesterday (Wednesday) and will reopen this evening and then again from Sunday.

Stockcross has been left without a pub after The Rising Sun closed in October 2017 and planning permission has been granted to convert the village’s other pub, the Lord Lyon, into flats.

Dawn Robins, of the Stockfest committee, said: “When you have a festival going on you need a pub and our last pub closed last year. So we wanted to see how we could pull the village together.”

The pop-up pub was the brainchild of Edward Vandyk, who is also a committee member.

“We pushed the parish council to apply for an Asset of Community Value for The Rising Sun in December,” he explained.

Registering a piece of land or property as an Asset of Community Value gives it greater protection from development.

Stockfest kicks off on Sunday. The Inn on the Glebe will be serving refreshments on the day and be open every evening until August 19 – except August 9 and 15 – from 7pm onwards.

The pub will also be operating at lunchtime on Sunday for the opening events of Stockfest18 and all day on August 18 and 19.