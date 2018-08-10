Tour-de-force for the Tour de Berkshire

HUNDREDS of people got on their bikes on Saturday to support a Bradfield family’s charity fundraiser.

The Tour de Berkshire ride was created nine years ago by Ross and Nikki Green after their daughter Tilly was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

The event has since raised more than £74,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, with this year’s ride alone bringing in more than £13,000 so far.

A record-breaking number of riders braved the heat to take part this year, with 336 participants setting off from Bucklebury’s Cottage Inn pub to take to the district’s picturesque rural lanes to Aldworth and back again.

For the first time, Mr Green was able to join his daughter on the ride and she also had her school friends alongside her for support.

And the 10-year-old was greeted by a round of applause and cheers when she made it back to the Cottage Inn.

Mr Green said: “I think she’s amazed by it and how many people turned up.

“It’s amazing really, she’s very proud and happy with it.

“A massive thank you to all the riders and all the volunteers – we can’t do it without them. They are fantastic.

“And thanks to residents who put up with all these riders every year.”

The family also thanked The Bell at Aldworth, The Cottage Inn and other pubs along the route for accommodating the event.

Mr Green added: “It was fantastic.

“A really, really good ride.

“Luckily the weather was kind to us, a lot of the ride was under shade so that really helped.

“We never expected it to get this big and going for this long and having this amount of people.

“It’s very humbling when you put on an event and all these people turn up.

“It’s quite a family-friendly and relaxing ride, with a good atmosphere

“They all seem to enjoy it and we do get a few keen cyclists as well.”

With more donations still expected to come in, Mr and Mrs Green are hoping that this year’s total will beat previous records and exceed £14,000.

And with next year marking the 10th anniversary of the tour, the couple are aiming to “spice up” the event for the big occasion.

Cystic fibrosis is caused by a faulty gene, leading to mucus gathering in the lungs and digestive system.

There is currently no cure, although there are ways to treat the condition.

Visit the Tour de Berkshire Facebook page or www.tourdeberkshire.co.uk for more information and to sign up for the 10th tour on August 3 next year.