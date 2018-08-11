Warning after second cat shot in same Thatcham street

A THATCHAM woman is warning cat owners to be on their guard after her pet Oscar was shot.

Marilyn Watts fears that someone is targetting pets after her neighbour’s cat Fifi was also shot.

Mrs Watts, of The Haywards, said she noticed something strange about her five-year-old cat, as he would not come near her or her son one night back in April. He then went missing for three days.

Eventually, Oscar was caught and taken to a vet, who thought that he had an abscess.

But when a lump appeared under his chin, the vet told Mrs Watts that her beloved pet had been shot with a pellet.

Oscar’s wound follows Mrs Watts’ neighbour’s cat being shot and needing an operation to remove a pellet that had become lodged in her stomach lining, as previously reported by the Newbury Weekly News.

Mrs Watts said: “I just feel there’s someone around here targeting cats.

“I just feel if they decide to shoot, if there’s kids or adults playing and they miss, they could end up shooting a person.”

Mrs Watts has had Oscar since he was kitten and said “he’s part of the family, he’s a lovely little boy”.

Oscar’s pellet was removed on Tuesday and he is back at home recovering.

The incident has been reported to the police and the RSPCA and it has cost Mrs Watts more than £500 for the operation and all the treatment.

She only paid the last installment for the abscess treatment on Monday and learned of the pellet when she took him in for a check-up.

Mrs Watts thanked the RSPCA for its support, adding that it had agreed to donate towards covering the costs of Oscar’s operation.

Fifi, who belongs to the Hayden family, was shot on July 10 and the pellet had perforated her stomach and spleen, passing into the small intestine.

Mr Hayden said that Fifi’s operation went well and she is now recovering.

The family wanted to raise awareness of the cruel act and help cover the cost of the operation by setting up a fundraisingpage at https://www.gofundme.com/operations-for-our-cat-fifi