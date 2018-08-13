Festival weekend was well-covered

THE first Newbury Covers Festival proved a popular hit among locals and visitors at the weekend, as crowds flocked to the town’s Market Place to hear cover bands belt out the hits.

The two-day event – a collaboration between Visit Newbury (a part of Newbury Business Improvement District) and Livewire – saw a number of bands paying tribute to their musical influences.

Keen members of the public arrived early with camping chairs in hand to claim prime position for what proved to be an entertaining weekend, boosted by yet more fine weather. There was a big turnout, with visitors travelling from far and wide to enjoy the music and sunshine.

Saturday’s line-up featured local band Ricky and The Gamblers, followed by the Kopycat Killers.

Country & Blues duo Colorado River kicked off proceedings on the Sunday, followed by Lambourn-based Uncovered and the Britpop Boys.

AC/DC tribute band Hells Bells brought the weekend to a close with a thunderous performance.

Newbury BID event manager Laura Adamson said: “It was amazing to see so many people supporting the firstNewbury Covers Festival and to see so many smiling faces.

“This is exactly what the Market Place should be used for.

“Visit Newbury was delighted to work with Livewire, Kennet Radio and The Catherine Wheel to deliver this event.

“Newbury is a fantastic town and we feel events like Newbury Covers simply add to what it has to offer.”

Visit the online gallery at https://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/?q=covers for more photographs.

Newbury BID is a business improvement district company responsible for managing the town centre.

Its work includes the marketing and promotion of Newbury and the development of links between organisations and the local community.