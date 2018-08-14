Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Another multi-vehicle accident closes the M4

Junction 13 and 14 has one lane closed

M4

Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned

DELAYS are starting to build on the M4 between junction 13 and Junction 14 following another multi-vehicle collision. 

One lane on the westbound carriageway is currently closed and traffic officers and emergency vehicles were on route to the scene at 4pm. 

The collision happened this afternoon at approximately 3:45pm. 

This is the second multi-vehicle collision on this stretch of the M4 today.

Highways are predicting normal conditions will resume about 6pm. 

Further updates as they are received. 

