Get ready for Rudimental at Newbury Races

GLAMOROUS guests will be treated to a performance by DJ chart-toppers and BRIT award-winners Rudimental at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday as Ladies Day returns for another summer.

The English drum and bass band, who rose to prominence when their single Feel the Love, featuring John Newman, made it to number one in the charts, will take to the Party in the Paddock stage after the racing.

They secured their third UK number one recently with These Days featuring vocals from Macklemore and Jess Glynne, who herself played Newbury Racecourse last year.

The fashion stakes will be high for Ladies Day, with the ‘Most Stylish Racegoer’ competition a popular highlight of the afternoon.

As an added incentive to get dressed up, a year’s supply of Champagne will be presented to the lucky winner.

Competition hopefuls should head to the stage area located in the Parkway Garden, in the Grandstand enclosure, to register.

A flare cocktail demonstration will kick off the day’s proceedings and there will be live music throughout the afternoon.

Goody bags will be on offer for the first 200 women who visit and drop by the Parkway Garden on the day.

Those who are still looking for some helpful advice on what to wear can check out Newbury Racecourse’s Instagram page, where Kate Tracey, ‘Most Stylish Racegoer’ judge and top Jump Jockey and Newbury Racecourse ambassador Lizzie Kelly share their tips for the perfect outfit.

Miss Kelly said: “There is a real buzz about the place at the moment and I have really enjoyed getting involved in the planning for Ladies Day.

“It’s always tough to find an outfit which is both stylish and also practical for a day at the races, so it’s been great fun visiting some of the high street outlets and boutiques to find that perfect outfit.”

The afternoon’s racing kicks off at 1.50pm, with Group 2 Ladyswood Stud Hungerford Stakes – worth £150,000 – taking place at 3.35pm.

A range of local food and drinks outlets will be available, including the Alresford-based Hattingley Valley bar which can be found in the Premier enclosure in the Berkshire Stand, along with beers from West Berkshire Brewery.

Local cider from Tutts Clump and Kintbury-based Ciderniks can be found across all enclosures.

Head of communications at Newbury Racecourse Harriet Collins said: “Ladies Day always has a fantastic atmosphere and has proved really popular with our racegoers for a number of years.

“The racing is always competitive, but there is plenty to enjoy away from the live action which makes it such a fantastic day out to enjoy with friends.

“We are really looking forward to seeing Rudimental perform a live DJ set after racing.”

Tickets are still available to purchase by visiting www.newburyracecourse.co.uk