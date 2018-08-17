UPDATE: Newbury's brand new bus station

NEWBURY’S new bus station in the Wharf is beginning to take shape ahead of its planned opening in December.

The current bus station, in Market Street, is to be relocated to make way for a 232-home development.

The Market Street development forms a key part of the Newbury Vision 2026 and the construction of the bus station in the Wharf area is its first stage.

Work on the station started in May and is expected to take six months to complete before it is officially opened in early December.

All of the six bus bays at the back of the station were completed last month, along with the central island and its associated drainage system.

Following completion, limited coach spaces will be available within the new facility.

When asked about bus arrangements for the new station, the council confirmed that bus companies were well aware of the changes and are finalising their plans for their services.

The council said it would be working with the companies to ensure that customer information was provided in advance of the relocation.

In addition to the 232 homes, the Market Street development will also deliver additional parking capacity in the town centre and a new station plaza as well as new landscaped step-free pedestrian routes through the site.

You can follow progress of the scheme on West Berkshire Council’s website, where regular project updates are posted.