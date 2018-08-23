Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

It's GCSE results day!

The wait is almost over for thousands of West Berkshire pupils

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

Live: GCSE results as they come in

THOUSANDS of pupils across West Berkshire will receive their GCSE results today (Thursday).

You can see how schools and colleges have fared through our live blog at www.newburytoday.co.uk, which will start at around 8.30am this morning.

This year, GCSEs in England have been reformed in a bid to make exams tougher.

Instead of the traditional A*-G, students will not be graded on a scale from 9 to 1 for a number of subjects.

Grades 9, 8 and 7 are broadly equivalent to an A* and an A.

Grades 6, 5 and 4 are in line with B and C grades.

A grade 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade.

FOLLOW the live blog here: https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/home/25218/live-gcse-results-and-reaction-as-it-happens.html

