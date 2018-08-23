It's GCSE results day!

THOUSANDS of pupils across West Berkshire will receive their GCSE results today (Thursday).

This year, GCSEs in England have been reformed in a bid to make exams tougher.

Instead of the traditional A*-G, students will not be graded on a scale from 9 to 1 for a number of subjects.

Grades 9, 8 and 7 are broadly equivalent to an A* and an A.

Grades 6, 5 and 4 are in line with B and C grades.

